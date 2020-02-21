Beve urina tutti i giorni ed è più giovane e intelligente: i benefici sul corpo

Bere urina fa bene o fa male? I benefici per il corpo
Nonostante lo scetticismo iniziale, l’urinoterapia è una pratica in espansione negli ultimi tempi: i coraggiosi che decidono di bere urina assicurano di sentirsi molto meglio, come Harry Matadeen, inglese di 32 anni che ha iniziato questo percorso 4 anni fa.
L’istruttore di fitness ha fatto sapere di essersi informato sui benefici del bere la propria pipì e che adesso viene regolarmente scambiato per un 20enne: il sapore inizialmente è stato difficile da digerire, adesso invece Harry non ha più problemi a idratarsi con la sua urina invecchiata, anzi sta trovando nuovi adepti che abbraccino quella che definisce “la medicina più potente di cui disponiamo”.
Il giovane ha infatti scritto due libri per esporre le sue teorie basate sui miglioramenti che ha percepito da quando ha iniziato l’urinoterapia: essa si basa sul processo di fermentazione della propria pipì, che può essere bevuta o massaggiata sulla pelle per renderla morbida al posto della doccia.
Bere la propria pipì contro l’invecchiamento e le rughe: la testimonianza
“È un idratante di fascia alta che rimuove le rughe e contiene l’urea al 2%, che è la sostanza contenuta nelle migliori creme anti-invecchiamento” ha spiegato Harry Matadeen che tra gli altri benefici annovera anche un notevole miglioramento dell’umore. Nel 2016, infatti, si sentiva “depresso e fisicamente malandato”, ora invece ha forza, energia e una pelle ringiovanita.
In un post su Instagram ha inoltre scritto:
“L’urina elimina il muco e le tossine da tutti gli strati del derma della pelle, Non devi fare la doccia, essa penetra in profondità nella fascia e nel tessuto più profondo se si massaggiano braccia e gambe, ossigena e alcalinizza, espelle le tossine, rimuove il ristagno di sangue nei muscoli. I tuoi muscoli diventeranno super-elastici e flessuosi”.
View this post on Instagram
Benefits Of Aged Urine Massaging -pulls the mucus and toxins out from all layers of the skin dermis, a favourite hiding place for toxins ( you'll most likely break out in spots the first few times applying, just know its working and keep going) -ultimate shower and looking after the third kidney, your skin. With super ckean skin you can receieve more oxygen chi and prana from the sun and air, u can alzo recieve more moisture so you can dry fast longer. You dont need to take a shower. -penetrates deep into the fascia and myscle tissue if you massage into arms and legs, oxygenates and alkalizes, pushes toxins out, removes blood stagnation in the muscles. Your muscles will become super stretchy and limbar, use yoga asanas to test /prove this by doing before and after -seeps into the bloodstream and bypasses the liver and digestive system. -feels amazing in an instant and the efdects carry over fir up to 24 hours after. -gives you lots of energy, great way to perk yourself up during fasting when you feel down as toxins get thrown into the bloodstream. You will find fasting easier. -will make you look at least 10 years younger if you apply daily a couple of times over to facial area. Aged urine is a most excellent bronzer, tanner, skin softer and smoother, removes wrinkles etc. -cleanses all the major yang and ying meridians under the skin and wherever you apply it. For example. The head and brain contain all the major meridians so massaging into these channeks unblocks chi blockages and removes toxicity super easy. Imlroves blood circulation in the areas applied, in much the same way groubding/earthing does. Its free and anyone can do this. Buy a spray bottle stsrt storing your urine and look after yourself. No excuses.
Foto Preview@Shutterstock/Instagram