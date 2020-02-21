Beve urina tutti i giorni ed è più giovane e intelligente: i benefici sul corpo

View this post on Instagram

Benefits Of Aged Urine Massaging -pulls the mucus and toxins out from all layers of the skin dermis, a favourite hiding place for toxins ( you'll most likely break out in spots the first few times applying, just know its working and keep going) -ultimate shower and looking after the third kidney, your skin. With super ckean skin you can receieve more oxygen chi and prana from the sun and air, u can alzo recieve more moisture so you can dry fast longer. You dont need to take a shower. -penetrates deep into the fascia and myscle tissue if you massage into arms and legs, oxygenates and alkalizes, pushes toxins out, removes blood stagnation in the muscles. Your muscles will become super stretchy and limbar, use yoga asanas to test /prove this by doing before and after -seeps into the bloodstream and bypasses the liver and digestive system. -feels amazing in an instant and the efdects carry over fir up to 24 hours after. -gives you lots of energy, great way to perk yourself up during fasting when you feel down as toxins get thrown into the bloodstream. You will find fasting easier. -will make you look at least 10 years younger if you apply daily a couple of times over to facial area. Aged urine is a most excellent bronzer, tanner, skin softer and smoother, removes wrinkles etc. -cleanses all the major yang and ying meridians under the skin and wherever you apply it. For example. The head and brain contain all the major meridians so massaging into these channeks unblocks chi blockages and removes toxicity super easy. Imlroves blood circulation in the areas applied, in much the same way groubding/earthing does. Its free and anyone can do this. Buy a spray bottle stsrt storing your urine and look after yourself. No excuses.