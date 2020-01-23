Perde 65 kg andando a caccia di Pokémon Go, ecco come ci è riuscito

Pokémon Go è stata una fissazione per moltissimi di noi nell’estate del 2016: non era raro vedere ragazzi e ragazzini in giro con lo sguardo fisso sul telefono mentre camminavano in strada compiendo movenze strane ed esultando di tanto in tanto.

Se per la maggior parte oramai questa moda è stata rimpiazzata e superata definitivamente, per Tommy Monkhouse si è trasformata in una vera passione grazie alla quale è riuscito a perdere 65 kg in un anno.

Ebbene lo studente inglese dell’Università di Greenwich ha iniziato ad andare a caccia di Pokémon Go per gioco, spronato da un suo amico che gli aveva suggerito di scaricare la nota app per fare un po’ di movimento: così da 20 minuti delle prime volte in anno Tommy è finito per fare camminate di 3 ore alla ricerca dei mostriciattoli colorati con risultati sorprendenti per la sua linea.

Perde 65 kg andando a caccia di Pokémon: i risultati incredibili

L’appassionato di videogiochi e cosplay ha aggiornato su Instagram i suoi followers sui suoi incredibili progressi e in un’intervista si è finalmente detto più sicuro di sé e orgoglioso del ragazzo che è diventato.

“Sono passato dall’essere una persona estremamente obesa e infelice della propria vita a una persona più felice, più sana e più forte”.

Perde 65 kg andando a caccia di Pokémon: ora Tommy è un esempio per gli altri

La sua trasformazione ha infatti inciso sulla sua autostima, che ora è parecchio aumentata e sulla sua capacità di socializzare, fare nuove amicizie e condividere la sua vita con gli altri…

Chi l’avrebbe mai detto che andare a caccia di Pokémon Go sarebbe stato più efficace di una dieta vera e propria?

