Perde 65 kg andando a caccia di Pokémon Go, ecco come ci è riuscito
Pokémon Go è stata una fissazione per moltissimi di noi nell’estate del 2016: non era raro vedere ragazzi e ragazzini in giro con lo sguardo fisso sul telefono mentre camminavano in strada compiendo movenze strane ed esultando di tanto in tanto.
Se per la maggior parte oramai questa moda è stata rimpiazzata e superata definitivamente, per Tommy Monkhouse si è trasformata in una vera passione grazie alla quale è riuscito a perdere 65 kg in un anno.
Ebbene lo studente inglese dell’Università di Greenwich ha iniziato ad andare a caccia di Pokémon Go per gioco, spronato da un suo amico che gli aveva suggerito di scaricare la nota app per fare un po’ di movimento: così da 20 minuti delle prime volte in anno Tommy è finito per fare camminate di 3 ore alla ricerca dei mostriciattoli colorati con risultati sorprendenti per la sua linea.
Perde 65 kg andando a caccia di Pokémon: i risultati incredibili
L’appassionato di videogiochi e cosplay ha aggiornato su Instagram i suoi followers sui suoi incredibili progressi e in un’intervista si è finalmente detto più sicuro di sé e orgoglioso del ragazzo che è diventato.
So I'm posting this in support of the #lewdment / @thelewdment Now I'm not a lewd cosplayer, I dont do any kind of lude content, but upon working on my weight loss, I conquered a fear based on something that a lot of people are judged for… going shirtless! Now for some, this might not be a big deal, but I got some judgement from some people as this is apparently seen as lude/crude! (Though for the most part I got support) This said, I wanna show my support because one day I'd love to do a shirtless Spidey pic and several other cosplays that require being shirtless! I've been bullied all my life, namely about my body! And because of that when I started losing weight, I wanted to promote body positivity! I may not be confident YET… but I'll get there! And this is the first step, by showing support and the community supporting each other through all this drama, it shows that we can all go through this together! Now I have several friends who do lude cosplay content and my view is… SO WHAT! No ones being hurt! And the fact that people say "Lude cosplayers arent real cosplayers and shouldnt be seen as such" is the stupidest thing ever! Especially because they'd be the first to be showing the content to their friends or speaking crudely about it! A cosplayer is a cosplayer! It takes alot of bravery to take on "Lude Cosplay" and however people want to cosplay is THEIR CHOICE! NOT YOURS! I support any kind of cosplayer and in my opinion AS LONG AS you're a good person, you'll always have my support! Theres enough hate in this world so hating on cosplayers is fucking ridiculous! @tommocosplays @ld.cosplays @euphoric.cosplay @ultronerdcosplays @steviesnowcosplay @momofpitbullscosplay And anyone else effected by the hate and bullying please know you have my love and support and dont let ANYONE bring you down! Lets show how much love there truly is in the cosplay community and show that bullies cant bring us down and the importance of body positivity! #lewdment #bodypositivity #antibullying #cosplay #support #love
“Sono passato dall’essere una persona estremamente obesa e infelice della propria vita a una persona più felice, più sana e più forte”.
Perde 65 kg andando a caccia di Pokémon: ora Tommy è un esempio per gli altri
La sua trasformazione ha infatti inciso sulla sua autostima, che ora è parecchio aumentata e sulla sua capacità di socializzare, fare nuove amicizie e condividere la sua vita con gli altri…
Chi l’avrebbe mai detto che andare a caccia di Pokémon Go sarebbe stato più efficace di una dieta vera e propria?
