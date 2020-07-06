View this post on Instagram

BUCKINGHAM PALACE repost via @instarepost20 from @2000s.history Disgraced British socialite #GhislaineMaxwell sits on a throne at #BuckinghamPalace, alongside actor #KevinSpacey. It is believed to have been taken in 2002 #2000shistory The NY POST Her majesty would not be amused. In this newly surfaced photo from 2002, Ghislaine Maxwell, the just-captured accused madam of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, sits on Queen Elizabeth II's throne during a private tour of Buckingham Palace. At her side in the matching, plushly upholstered throne of Prince Philip, is actor Kevin Spacey. Then the artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre, Spacey would face sex assault allegations of his own in the UK and US, though all would eventually be dropped. The two visited the palace with former President #BillClinton, a Spacey pal who has also weathered his share of sex #scandals. And they were all there at the palace at the invitation of #PrinceAndrew, the Telegraph reported Saturday, in releasing the startling snap, obtained by The Post. The thrones sat upon by Maxwell and Spacey were used by the Queen and Prince Philip, Andrew's mum and dad, for her 1953 coronation — and it is considered a breach of royal protocol for anyone else to sit in them, the Telegraph notes. The Throne Room is only accessible through public tours of the palace or during state visits and official royal functions, the paper says. "Going anywhere near the thrones is a total no-no," a source told the Sunday Times of #London.