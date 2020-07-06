Ghislaine Maxwell ricatta la Regina Elisabetta e sul Principe Andrea?
Sono ore di seria preoccupazione per la Regina Elisabetta II e suo figlio, il Principe Andrea: lontano da qualsiasi impegno pubblico, il fratello di Carlo rischia di veder ancor più compromessa la propria reputazione con l’arresto della “dama nera” Ghislaine Maxwell. L’accusa è quella di aver procurato all’ex compagno Epstein ragazze, anche minorenni, per foraggiare il bieco giro di prostituzione in cui sarebbe finito anche Andrea in passato.
La minaccia che spifferi segreti inconfessabili sul figlio della Regina resta altissima secondo quanto si apprende dai principali tabloid britannici, che dipingono la Maxwell come una donna estremamente potente.
La dama nera rischia 35 anni di carcere che potrebbero diminuire parecchio se facesse luce sul ruolo di Andrea Duca di York, accusato – lo ricordiamo – di aver intrattenuto una relazione sessuale con l’allora 17enne Virginia Roberts Giuffre proprio nella villa londinese della donna.
Caso Epstein, Regina alle strette teme per il Principe Andrea: sviluppi sulla dama nera
Dal canto suo il figlio della Regina ha sempre negato, ma una foto in cui abbraccia la giovane accusatrice di Epstein e dove compare – sorridente accanto a loro anche la Maxwell – lo incastrerebbe.
La posizione di Andrea può ulteriormente aggravarsi se dagli States decidessero di indirizzare a Buckingham un mandato di estradizione per interrogarlo su suolo americano; inoltre – come se questo non fosse già abbastanza, spunta una foto a dir poco compromettente della maitresse di Epstein e Kevin Spacey (anche lui accusato di molestie) seduti sul trono della Regina Elisabetta II e di suo marito Filippo.
BUCKINGHAM PALACE repost via @instarepost20 from @2000s.history Disgraced British socialite #GhislaineMaxwell sits on a throne at #BuckinghamPalace, alongside actor #KevinSpacey. It is believed to have been taken in 2002 #2000shistory The NY POST Her majesty would not be amused. In this newly surfaced photo from 2002, Ghislaine Maxwell, the just-captured accused madam of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, sits on Queen Elizabeth II's throne during a private tour of Buckingham Palace. At her side in the matching, plushly upholstered throne of Prince Philip, is actor Kevin Spacey. Then the artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre, Spacey would face sex assault allegations of his own in the UK and US, though all would eventually be dropped. The two visited the palace with former President #BillClinton, a Spacey pal who has also weathered his share of sex #scandals. And they were all there at the palace at the invitation of #PrinceAndrew, the Telegraph reported Saturday, in releasing the startling snap, obtained by The Post. The thrones sat upon by Maxwell and Spacey were used by the Queen and Prince Philip, Andrew's mum and dad, for her 1953 coronation — and it is considered a breach of royal protocol for anyone else to sit in them, the Telegraph notes. The Throne Room is only accessible through public tours of the palace or during state visits and official royal functions, the paper says. "Going anywhere near the thrones is a total no-no," a source told the Sunday Times of #London.
Lo scatto sarebbe stato effettuato anni fa e mette in pericolo la sacralità della Corona tanto che Sua Maestà avrebbe richiamato urgentemente a Windsor tutto lo staff reale per capire come difendersi e procedere.